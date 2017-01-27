Army commend local vigilantes for arresting insurgents

The Nigerian Army has commended the members of a vigilance group in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara for arresting Boko Haram insurgents.

The Emir of Zamfara had handed over three insurgents arrested by the vigilantes to the Army.

- Advertisement -



Commanding Officer of the 223 Light Tank Battalion, Col. Adamu Abdullahi commended the group.

Abdullahi said the Army, had made several appeals to the public to always give useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.

“This is definitely one of the results of such appeals and we do not want it to go unnoticed because only God knows how many lives this effort has saved.

“The commanding officer of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, declared that even with the surrender of arms and ammunition by repentant armed bandits to the government, military operations will continue until we rid the state of all forms of criminals.

“I want to assure the public that the soldiers will continue to comb the bushes to arrest all other suspects,’’ he said.

Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku said the insurgents were 11, urging the army to arrest others.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments