Army denies attacking members of a religious group with ex-Boko Haram insurgents

The Defence headquarters on Friday said the Nigerian Army will not use former members of terrorist group, Boko Haram to attack members of any religion.

Director, Defence Information, Brig.Gen. Rabe Abubakar said this while responding to rumours that surrendered Boko Haram members were being used to spy on members of a particular religion in the North East.

He described the rumours as baseless, stating that the military will not take sides with any religion.

He said, “We are not out to exterminate the adherents of a particular religion in a particular region using surrendered Boko Haram terrorists.

“That information is mischievous, mendacious and calculated attempt to cause apprehension in the country and create division in the military.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces is constituted by Nigerians of all tribes and religious affiliation. It is therefore callous and outrageous for anybody to think of the military taking side with one religious group against another.

“More so, the Boko Haram is an enemy to all Nigerians. Therefore, religion and politics should not be mixed up with security affairs.”

