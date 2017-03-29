Army denies killing 17 herdsmen in Southern Kaduna

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Tuesday debunked reports on social media that soldiers killed 17 herdsmen in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement by Col. Kingsley Umoh, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, the army dismissed the report as unfounded and irresponsible.

Umoh warned those spreading such false reports to desist.

The Army Division spokesman stressed that personnel deployed to the area had developed robust relationship with traditional rulers, community leaders, the Miyetti Allah and other stakeholders.

“We appeal to citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders to always speak and act in the interest of peace.

“It serves no useful purposes to continue to fabricate stories about the already delicate security situation in southern Kaduna.” he said.

He said soldiers had tracked down suspects believed to be involved in some recent security breaches in the area.

“In total, two miscreants were killed and two are in custody in Southern Kaduna within the period from 19-22 March 2017.”