Army deploys troops to Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Army says it has deployed troops to Southern Kaduna to bring to an end to the killings in that part of the country.

According to The Nation, Army spokesman Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman made the declaration on Tuesday ssaid troops had been “fully deployed’’ in Southern Kaduna to address the security challenge in that area.

He said the army would soon establish a military formation in the area. He added that the army was working with sister security organisations, including the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) as well as civilians to address the problem.

