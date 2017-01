The Nigerian Army has started the process of deradicalizing repentant Boko Haram members.

Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafia Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor said this during the weekly briefing of the army’s mop up operations in the northeast.

Irabor also urged Nigerians to be security conscious, stating that fleeing insurgents may make attempts to infiltrate their communities.

He said the insurgents have been forced to flee to different directions.

