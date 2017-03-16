Army detains 6 six soldiers over alleged brutality of woman in Lagos

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian Army has detained six soldiers who allegedly bruatalised a woman, identified as Ruth Orji, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Orji had claimed she was attacked by soldiers attached to 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, around 8:30pm on Sunday.

Images of her injured and badly bruised back has gone viral on the internet.

Orji in the suit against the army demanded N250m as damages.

Reacting to the allegation, the Army in a statement, by the Ag Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel, O. M. Daud on Thursday condemned the incident stating that it was “highly regrettable” as it had “zero tolerance for inhuman treatment”.

It said it had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the claim.

“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to the social media and Newspapers online reports on “Alleged brutalization of a female by soldiers”. The incident occurred in Odoguyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos state involving soldiers of 174 Battalion on Sunday 12 March 2017.

“The alleged incident is highly regrettable, even as the Division under the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for inhuman treatment. Discipline remains the bedrock of the Nigerian Military Profession. It is quite disheartening when such incidences occur even though isolated will not be treated with any laxity. “Consequently, a Board of Inquiry has been constituted by the Commander 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Elias Attu to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident, determine the level of the soldiers involvement, submit its findings and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures which will be communicated. The female has been taken to hospital where she is responding to treatment while 6 soldiers are being detained in regards to the incident. “Gentlemen of the press, may I thank you for your timely information in bringing such incidences to fore. The Division remains committed to its tasks as part of the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army. It continues to enjoin all to be law abiding and count on their support and cooperation.”