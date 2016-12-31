Army hands over Boko Haram flag to Buhari

The Nigerian Army has handed over the flag of Boko Haram that was recovered from “camp zero” in Sambisa forest to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to The Cable, Major General Lucky Irabor, Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole handed over the flag to Buhari at exactly 10.30pm, at this year’s regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigade of guards.

Speaking at Friday’s dinner, Irabor said troops arrested 1,240 suspected Boko Haram members during a mop-up operation inside Sambisa.

In his response, Buhari, who recounted how he was nearly killed even before he collected his first salary in the army stated that keeping Nigeria united was paramount.

“I believe you are here because you want to be here and you cannot complain. We will do our best to build the national institutions in the country,” he said.

“There are 250 ethnic groups, so keeping Nigeria one is a task that must be done. So even for personal reason you must make sure this country stays one and remain strong.”

On his part, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai assured Nigerians that they will continue their onslaught in the north-east.

Comments

- Advertisement -