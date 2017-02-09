Army to hold Weapons Championship in Sambisa Forest (PHOTOS)

The Nigerian Army has begun preparations to hold the 2017 edition of its Weapons Championship inside the once dreaded Sambisa Forest.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the Army has begun construction of the range and other facilities.

- Advertisement -



The statement said, “The Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) Corps in a bid to actualize the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, of holding this year’s Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC 2017), in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, has mobilised to site and commenced access roads clearance and construction of range and other facilities.”

See phots below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments