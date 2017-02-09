Army to hold Weapons Championship in Sambisa Forest (PHOTOS)

The Nigerian Army has begun preparations to hold the 2017 edition of its Weapons Championship inside the once dreaded Sambisa Forest.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the Army has begun construction of the range and  other facilities.

- Advertisement -

The statement said, “The Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) Corps in a bid to actualize the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, of holding this year’s Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC 2017), in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, has mobilised to site and commenced access roads clearance and construction of range and other facilities.”

See phots below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The YNaija Tracklist: How to end Southern Kaduna crisis – Sanusi | DSS quiz CAN leaders on Boko Haram video | More stories

Army arrests soldiers for molesting crippled man

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting (PHOTOS)

[The Presidential Blog] This Nigerian has proof the Presidency lied about the photos they posted

Troops arrest 3 Chadians suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists

Army summons soldiers for assaulting actress

BREAKING: Boko Haram ambushes military escort, kills 8 civilians

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 23rd of January

Understanding the Nigerian Army’s statement on the arrest of Dapo Olorunyomi of Premium Times

Loading...