Army to launch “Operation Accord” over farmers, herdsmen clash

The Nigerian Army on Friday said it would launch “Operation Accord” aimed at putting an end to clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director of Information, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, Brig-Gen. Rabe Abubakar in Warri, Delta State.

”Anytime from now it will become operationalised and the issues of herdsmen going against innocent citizens will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Abubakar also said all those held hostage by terrorist group, Boko Haram will be rescued.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces and security agents will never

live any stone unturned to rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“The Nigerian military and security agencies are extending the hand of

fellowship by way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding.

“Media is one of the key stakeholders and partner in most of the military operations in the Nigeria spectrum and has been an agent in fostering peaceful and harmonious relationship,” he said.

