Army parades 2 Boko Haram members, 15 kidnappers in Kogi

by Dolapo Adelana

Seventeen suspects were paraded on Wednesday by the Nigerian Army after it launched a military operation on Boko Haram cells and hideouts of kidnappers existing within the Kogi Central senatorial district.

The Commander, Army Records Lokoja, Brig. Gen. Henry Ayamasowei, who paraded the suspects at the Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, said the operation led to the arrest of two members of the Boko haram sect while the other 15 suspects were those allegedly responsible for kidnappings and armed robbery operations along the Okene, Adavi, Obajana and Adogo axis of the state.

A large cache of weapons was recovered from the suspects including a pump action gun, AK47, locally double barrel guns, pistols, IED materials, live ammunition, fire extinguishers, face hoods and a T-shirt with Boko Haram inscriptions, amongst others.

