Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members

The Nigerian Army on Sunday released 257 suspected Boko Haram members who have been in detention to the Borno State Government.

They were released at the celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance day.

The detainees were handed over to the Deputy governor of Borno State, Usman Durkwa by the head of the military’s counter-insurgency operation in the North East (Operation Lafiya Dole) , Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Irabor said, “After screening them, we found them clean, but we will ensure that they are monitored even after the release. The Army Day celebration have afforded us opportunity to free them to mark the occasion.”

Durkwa who read the keynote address on behalf of the governor Kashim Shettima paid tribute to the fallen who he said paid the ultimate price.

“We must be committed to ensure that the labours of our heroes past are not in vain. I appeal to all to contribute in catering for the family they left behind. I commend the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for restoration of Peace to Borno and the North East,” he said.

Durkwa called on Nigerians to support the troops with prayers as they continue to battle the insurgents.

