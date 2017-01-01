Army to spend N5bn on arms procurement in 2017

The Nigerian will be spending N5bn for the procurement in 2017 to combat terrorism, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper, the Army also plans to spend N846m on the repair of existing military equipment.

A copy of the budget proposal of the Ministry of Defence shows that the Nigerian Army will be allocated N152bn, Nigerian Navy will have N91bn while the Air Force will get N100bn.

Capital expenditure for the Army stands at N20bn, while the rehabilitation and repair of weapons will cost N846,033,430.

Recall that the army recently said it has captured Boko Haram’s stronghold in Sambisa Forest known as ‘Camp Zero’.

