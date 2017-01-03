Army stops soldiers on duty from posting pictures, videos on social media

The Nigerian Army has barred soldiers from posting pictures and videos of their operations on social media.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Mechanized Army, Kaduna, Lt. Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade said this on Tuesday.

Oyebade represented Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46, which held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna.

“It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation,” he said.

“Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that.

“Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation because it will become a pragmatic problems for the Nigerian Army.”

Comments

- Advertisement -