We have arrested suspects involved in Southern Kaduna killings – Police

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday said some of those involved in the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna have been arrested.

He said this during his visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Agyle Abeh.

He vowed to ensure that other masterminds are arrested and prosecuted.

He called on the people to embrace peace and tolerance in the interest of and development of the state.

The Police Commissioner while parading the suspects were arrested for their involvement in the crisis as well as armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the police will ensure criminals are chased out of the state.

