Asa Asika returns as Davido’s manager 4 years after

Davido has reunited with his former manager, Asa Asika.
Asa Asika was Davido’s first manager but the duo went their separate ways in 2012 following financial misappropriation issues.
Davido later worked with Kama Ajiboye till January 2017 when he accused him of using voodoo on him (Davido).
Davido has confirmed Asa Asika as his new manager in a tweet on Tuesday.
He wrote, “Welcome back yellow MAN @AsaAsika ! BACK TO BASICS! 💪🏽👉🏽
— Davido (@iam_Davido) January 31, 2017
Asika was Davido’s manager when he released smash hit single ‘Dami duro’ produced by Shizzi in 2012, under his HKN gang imprint.
