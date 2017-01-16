The News Blog

ASUU expresses shock over Maiduguri mosque blast

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to the bombing of the University of Maiduguri mosque early Monday morning.

The group expressed shock, suspending a press conference it had planned to hold after the meeting of its National Executive Council in Kano as a result of the incident.

ASUU National President, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi announced the suspension on Monday.

He said, “We don’t have the state of mind to do what we want to do today.

“We are offset with unfortunate development in Maiduguri.

“We learnt that four people including a professor lost their lives while six others sustained injuries.”

