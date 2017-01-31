How Atiku, Daura advised Obasanjo to retire me from police force – Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and director-general of Department of State Services (DSS) convinced ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to forcefully retire him from the Nigerian Police Force.

Akiolu said this on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said the PDP perceived him as a threat to winning the 2003 elections in Lagos.

“Atiku, Daura and others sat down and advised President Obasanjo that if he wanted to win Lagos in 2003, I should be removed. It was written on paper,” he said.

He added that the former President “did not know anything about it. He had to send for the Inspector-General of Police (IG) because the then Chief of Staff challenged the plan to retire me.

“For someone to sit at the PSC and determine who retires from the police is unfair. This is not how to run a very efficient and effective police force.”

He described the Police Service Commission (PSC) as a “toothless bulldog”.

Akiolu was retired from the Nigeria Police Force in 2002.

