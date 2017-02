Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar over the weekend met with Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Atiku spoke about the meeting Monday on his Twitter account.

- Advertisement -



“I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend,” he tweeted.

I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend pic.twitter.com/J4DQF6wQzJ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 13, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments