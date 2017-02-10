Atiku urges Nigerians to pray for Pres. Buhari

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Friday.

- Advertisement -



Abubakar noted that as Nigerians we all need to support one another.

He also said as humans we are bound to fall sick at anytime.

“We deserve the care and support of one another in trying times,” he said.

He said the President needs prayers to

continue with his “God-ordained assignment of steering Nigeria to her next level of greatness.”

“Each of us go through times when we are not feeling in top form.

“The last thing we need in those times is mockery or ill will,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to quit spreading rumours of the President’s death.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments