Atiku visits Babangida in Minna

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Tuesday held a closed- door meeting with former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and Governor of Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello, in Minna, the state capital.

According to The Nation, the meeting took place at Babangida’s uphill residence and lasted for two hours.

- Advertisement -



Governor Bello received Atiku, who arrived the Minna airport in his private aircraft, T7AAA, at 12:40 p.m.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Atiku, who was accompanied on the trip by Capt. Yahaya Gombe, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Alhaji Kwaironga Jada and Alhaji Jamilu Jibrin, said he came to greet the former Head of State on his return from medical vacation abroad.

“I came to visit Gen. Babangida and to wish him well since he returned from medical vacation abroad,” the former vice president said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments