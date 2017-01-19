AU Commission chief congratulates Barrow

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has congratulated Adama Barrow on his inauguration as President of The Gambia.

Zuma, who congratulated Barrow via her official Twitter account on Thursday called on Yayha Jammeh to bow out peacefully in the interest of Gambians.

Zuma said, “I welcome & congratulate the new President of The Gambia, H.E. Adama Barrow, just sworn-in at the Embassy of The Gambia, in Dakar, Senegal.

“President Adama Barrow has been sworn-in in extraordinary circumstances. It’s historic for Gambians as it is for the rest of Africa.

“I hope and pray that the situation normalises soon so that he can concentrate serving Gambians who’ve entrusted the highest office of the land.

“I hope that the former President Yahya Jammeh will, in the interest of The Gambia, bow out peacefully, in accordance with the Constitution.

“The people of The Gambia can continue to count on the unflinching support of the AU, ECOWAS and the UN as stated in our joint Communiqué.

“I will be inviting President Adama Barrow to attend the upcoming 28th AU Summit taking place on 30-31 Jan 2017, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”

