Audu Maikori, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Adele | Here are our winners and losers from last week

From entertainment to politics to even fashion, here are last week’s winners and losers:

WINNERS

Audu Maikori: The Chocolate City CEO was arrested by the police on Friday afternoon and taken to the Police Headquarters in Abuja on the same day. He was accused of inciting the public and inflaming the Southern Kaduna situation by spreading false stories and fake images of the crises in the region.

His arrest led to a social media campaign that was powered with the hashtag #FreeAudu, almost 24 hours after his arrest, his personal assistant confirmed his release via Twitter.

Dr Oby Ezekwesili: The former minister influenced the release of Audu Maikori from police detention. As she told on Twitter, she had a discussion with the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and urged him to consider the apology Audu had published at the time the matter was heated.

She appealed to the governor to free Audu and enjoined Audu and other advocates to embark strictly on what she described as fact-based advocacy, to prevent future occurrences such as this. Dr Ezekwesili assured that Audu would be set free immediately and indeed, he was.

Ali Modu-Sheriff: After a leadership tussle and legal battle that lasted almost a year, the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt on Friday ruled in favour of Ali Modu-Sheriff. The lead judge dismissed the dissolution of Sheriff’s chairmanship by party leaders at the party convention in Port Harcourt last year. The judge said due process was not followed in making that decision to throw Sheriff out as chairman.

Now, Ali Modu-Sheriff has been reinstated as the party’s National Chairman and as expected, the party has been further thrown into disarray especially by those who have sworn to appeal the ruling.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal: The man behind androgynous menswear brand, Orange Culture has constantly found himself on the pages of the biggest foreign newspapers and this is simply because his work speaks brilliance and everything else fashion enthusiasts want to hear.

Let’s salute the first Nigerian brand to showcase at London Fashion Week! Beat that…

Adele: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele was the biggest winner at the Grammys last Sunday and her wins have pushed her back to the top of the charts. Yes she messed up her George Michael tribute performance, yes she offended a few by dedicating her well-deserved Album of the Year award to Beyonce but she still dominated the 2017 Grammys and ruled conversations the rest of the week.

LOSERS

Andrew Yakubu: Remember the former GMD of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu in whose house the EFCC found $9.8 milion cash stashed in a fire-proof vault? Yeah, that man! Reports have it that the man was keeping the money to fund his political, specifically governorship, ambition in 2019. But all that money?

Donald Trump: We all know Donald Trump owns an eternal spot on our losers list so why is anyone surprised he’s here again?! For TIME Magazine’s cover featuring a calm Trump in the midst of the storm, his electoral college “fake” numbers, his attack on “fake news” media, his insistence on introducing another travel ban and many more.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments