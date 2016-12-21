While you await Big Brother Naija, here are 4 things to know about the returning show

by Tolu Omoyeni

Young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 23 will most likely not know Big Brother Nigeria. This was the Big Brother edition from 10 years back that brought to limelight two of the biggest names in Nigeria’s media space today. We’re talking about Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Gideon Okeke, who are forever making waves.

It’s the year 2016 and Big Brother Nigeria is set to return to TV screens but this time as Big Brother Naija. Not only has the name received a slight change, organizers have way more to offer this time and it’s not going to be business as usual.

For millennials who are unfamiliar with the Nigerian edition of Big Brother and for the rest of us who have a few clear memories of it, here’s what to expect from Africa’s biggest reality show.

The highly controversial “shower hour” has been scrapped: This is sad news for some but a larger percentage of loyal Big Brother viewers will be elated to know that the “shower hour” filming will not be a part of Big Brother Naija. Organizers of the show believe that watching housemates bath (and of course, nude) is not quality entertainment. And yes, we agree. If you derive pleasure from watching naked people, you’ll need to find that elsewhere. Careers will be built from Big Brother Naija (again): It’s not news. Africa has a long list of now influential young people who walked into the Big Brother house as the guys next door but used the show as a platform on which they’ve built their names and solid careers. We can never stop to marvel at the wonder that is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who did not win Big Brother Nigeria but has not stopped winning in all things media since the show ended. Tayo Faniran, Uti Nwachukwu, Gideon Okeke, Michelle Dede, the list is almost endless. This edition is for everyone hence the Naija tag: It’s why the auditions have spread beyond Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt, this you probably already know. It’s why contestants in the Big Brother Naija house will be allowed to relate in pidgin, Naija’s street lingo. This edition aims to breed relativity with the audience and a deeper level of connection among housemates. The Big Brother Naija host is…: Well, we don’t know also but once we find out, we’ll pass the info on. But it’s going to be a big name! Trust us…

