Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Blessed with the stress [NEW VOICES]

by Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa

It’s February already! And I imagine our New Year goals and the attendant excitement have morphed into New year reality checks. Each year, when current drone of daily life sets in and the holiday/new year exuberance gives way to everyday ‘busyness’, the euphoria tends to wane. There were so many goal-setting events this year, and with each passing day, those lofty goals start to seem like mountains needing more exertion than we think we can muster. Take it easy, it’s only normal.

- Advertisement -



When I started this year, I was psyched; still am. Lots of ideas coursed through my mind and sleep, repeatedly. But these days, like you, I’m looking at my schedule and wondering how I could fit in all I have to do. I started to grumble to myself about how exhausted I am already. I have, however, realised something in the last few days. That something is likely to set the tone for the rest of the year. It’s simple, really, and it’s no revelation. It is, in fact, a reminder of what we already know.

If you are stressed, check it (in Igbo accent), you are most likely blessed!

If your schedule is overwhelming, leaving you with no time to rest and catch your breath, it’s because you are blessed in diverse ways. What’s more, you’re feeling the heat because those blessings come with obligations. Truth be told, not too many people can make this claim.

A respected speaker once said, “every level has its devils.” Simply put, each of us lives with his own unique set of challenges irrespective of his station.

You may walk past a BMW and think : “Wow, the owner of this ride is on top of the world”. Maybe. But can you imagine what it must cost him to maintain that ride? From the initial capital outlay to the regular servicing, to the purchase of parts when the unexpected happens. I can’t even imagine the level of care he needs to take in driving it. Don’t forget the necessary top-of-the-range security system installed in the car and the one in his subconscious at all times. He would think twice before driving it to his hometown or stopping by the roadside to buy and enjoy some of Africa’s simple pleasures – roasted corn or plantains! What’s more, He cannot even afford to buy fuel just anywhere (especially if he lives in this part of the world). Substandard fuel has been known to mess with such cars.

Do not even get me started on private jet, mansion and yacht owners. Initial purchase, maintenance, staff, utilities, security, and insurance are only a few of the things to deal with. It’s not enough to own these luxuries, there are financial, mental, physical operating costs attached with the package. So, their privileges come with commensurate levels of pressure!

Have you ever wondered why marriage can be so tough? It’s simply because it’s a hugely beneficial venture; so is having kids and so is anything worth doing or having in life.

The only people concerned about whether the Travel ban from the Trump Administration is going to affect Nigerians are the ones with the means to travel at all, with the current exchange rate!

You see a person whose career has taken off but you don’t want to know the back end involved…

So, here’s my point really…

Count your blessings, you are blessed man or woman, one way or the other. If you don’t have a car, you have a job, if you don’t have a job, you have family, if you don’t have a family, you have a life, if you don’t have a life…… you are reading this, aren’t you? Think about it, your current realities are thousands of miles from those of the Syrian refugees and those at the IDP Camps. God always blesses us with something and each of those things come with duties.To whom much is given, much is expected. Blessings come attached with an amazing phenomenon called RESPONSIBILITY.

So, what do you do? Create a make-it-work mechanism for the responsibilities that come with your blessings so you can make the most of them.

If you practically live in traffic because you reside in Lagos, New York or London, get some Bible on CD, get some life-transforming audio material to play on the road. Drive time can become learning and empowerment time. Or just listen to some music, it’s always refreshing.

If you are a career woman/busy mum like me, get a system and a routine that works for you. Learn to let some things go at each phase of your life. You may not be able to work full time, get an MBA, lose weight and take salsa classes when your child is still a few months old, you will need to pace yourself. You can mope under the pressure all you want or build a lifestyle that allows you achieve your goals.

If your new year resolutions are looking like impossibilities, build a CONSISTENT system around them. For instance, shed some activities E.g non-stop snacking, watching TV for hours daily, chatting on BBM for no reason. Please, sell your house on Instagram, some people live there!

Take a real vacation or a staycation to refresh yourself and take stock of your life.

Finally, remember, the scariest, most difficult and painful experiences make the most inspiring stories for people to learn from(wink)

Get a system and enjoy your blessings to the fullest.

Ayodotun is a Conservative Rebel and a Brand Manager turned Music Business Manager, Writer, Blogger and Content Creator. She built almost a decade’s worth of experience in Brand Building, Strategy and Events across Nigeria and other parts of West Africa before her sojourn into the music business.

In addition to music, she blogs from www.lifestylehues.com which is a fun, lifestyle and inspirational platform where she discusses today’s issues with a slightly eccentric perspective.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments