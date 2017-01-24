Bad behaviour must be punished – Osinbajo

Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said there must be a system in place to punish bad behaviour in the country.

Osinbajo stated this while speaking at the monthly meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC) at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said, “We have to be committed to what we want to achieve. We must develop a system that punishes bad behaviour and reward good behaviour.”

Osinbajo recalled how the during his time as Attorney General of Lagos, the state judiciary was rid of corruption due to punitive measures put in place.

According to him, an overwhelming 89 percent of lawyers in Lagos said in a survey held in 1999 there was corruption in the state judiciary and yet no one was being sanctioned.

He added, “So we decided to deal with the situation. In the first year, we sacked 21 magistrates and three judges in the second year. By 2007 when we conducted the same survey, the result was zero per cent.

“Nigerians, like any other will behave well if we put in a system where people won’t get away with misconduct. We are the ones to do it.”

