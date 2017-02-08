Bags of money , guns recovered from Justice Ademola tendered in court

The Federal Government on Wednesday tendered bags of cash, guns and other items allegedly recovered by operatives of the State Security Service from the house of Justice Adeniyi Ademola to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Ademola alongside his wife, Olabowale and a a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, have been arraigned on charges, including giving an receiving gratification to influence the course of justice.

The agency’s Exhibit Keeper, Umar Ahmed tendered the items before the court.

The witness identify the various items which were brought into the courtroom by the DSS operatives on Wednesday.

According to Umar, N54m; $171,779; €4,400; £80 and R1,010 (Indian Rupee) were contained in the bag.

Other items tendered through the prosecution witness included, two Avar Magnum Pump Action gun, bearing the names of Justice Ademola and another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Ahmed Mohammed.

There were also two iPads and an 8GB flash drive.

Umar said four mobile phones belonging to the judge which have been returned were also recovered from the house.

He said the phones were taken “to the lab for exploitation”.

“The iPads too were taken to the lab for the same purpose,” he said.

A total of N6m were also contained in white cellophane bags.

While identifying the items, Umar said, “The white bag contains 12 bundles of N1,000 notes, making N500,000 per bundle. The total is N6m.”

