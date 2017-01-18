The News Blog

Bakassi seaport: Buhari, Ayade meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a closed door meeting with with the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade inside the President’s official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is said to be continuation of talks over the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 260km superhighway.

The meeting reportedly lasted for 40 minutes.

The governor however did not speak with state correspondents as the meeting was held in the President’s private residence.

Ayade had last year said the seaport had gotten the President’s approval.

The proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 260km superhighway are estimated to cost about N700bn.

“Even in the face of several challenges and the fear that the project was impossible, the President has kept giving me proper encouragement and I am happy to acknowledge that,” the governor had said.

The Federal Government constituted an advisory and implementation committee for the project.

