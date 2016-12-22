Band Aid returns for Christmas – Join Jide Kosoko, Gideon Okeke, EmmaOhMyGod, and others for an amazing time

It would be a really magical Christmas as Band Aid returns to the Theatre this Christmas with Prince Jide Kosoko, Gideon Okeke, EmmaOhMyGod and Saxophonist Phebean Oluwadare.

Band Aid is a reflective and exhilarating musical drama fused with humour and the amazing songs you love. The play tells the story of three Band mates – Femi (Patrick Diabuah), Flex (Eritosin Gregory) and Tony (Femi Leye) who though passionate about music have become jaded because of their inability to make a break-out hit. They meet and fall in love with Ivie (Goodness Emmanuel) who is also a music enthusiast.

They think she can help them conquer their fears and become successful. They think she has come to save them from themselves but she takes them on as a project to fill a void in her life. Find out what happens when demons from the past she is trying to escape from re-emerge.

Band Aid opens on December 24th and runs till the 27th showing by 5pm and 7pm each day except on Christmas day with only a 7pm show.

Venue is the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Tickets are on sale at Quintessence Lekki and Ikoyi, TerraKulture, Ariiyatickets.com, SLOT Outlets, Ebeano Supermarkets and AfriTickets.com

Band Aid is a musical play featuring fashion styled by Amos Tafiri, KEXXS and T.T.Dalk with support from YNaija.com, Radisson Blu Anchorage Blu, Swift Networks, AXA Mansard Insurance, First Bank, Infinix, MTN and Zenith Bank, R2TV, Get TV, African Movie Channel, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 Wazobia FM, 99.3 Nigeria Info FM, Ebonylife TV and is proudly refreshed by 7up.

