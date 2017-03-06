More battery juice and longer hours of fun with the L9 Plus

The TECNO L9 Plus is here to take you by surprise and literally give you a much better experience in “Bigger” and “Longer” doses.

“Longer” Battery Life: The TECNO L9 Plus is brilliantly crafted with a 5000mah Ultra Long-lasting Battery; this technically means you can use your phone for over 3 days of uninterrupted battery life span. Providing with up to 30 hours video playback; 40 hours of calling; 200 hours music playback and 24 hours of game play; this is without doubt amazing! Your local power provider has got nothing on you.

The L9 Plus provides you with more, and you don’t have to worry about a low battery in your daily dealings and adventure, because L9 Plus has got you covered every hour of the day.



“Bigger” Screen: The 6-inch HD Crystal Clear Screen of the TECNO L9 plus is just another plus you cannot get over!

This 6 inches of goodness has been stylishly glazed with a sleek, thin and classic feel – three exciting qualities that gives you the bailey to stand out.

If you desire a Bigger and Longer experience for yourself, loved ones, and add color to your everyday business – the L9 Plus is your perfect muse!