BBNaija: AY Comedian surprises the housemates as they act the fool with the Minimie tasks + more highlights

It’s Day 40 already? Whew!!!

Is anyone looking forward to the end of the show already or we just want the days to pass by as slowly as possible because the show is too much fun?

Anyway, today was one of those activity-filled days and housemates got time to bond, play and also express their fears.

Following the loss of their 100% wager last night, Head of House ThinTallTony kicked into action by pointing out to the housemates that they needed to be more responsible with the use of supplies. Drinks, food, toiletries etc were being wasted and a wager loss meant there would be no deliveries into the house so they had to make do with the available wisely. He also urged them to keep the kitchen area by doing their dishes before heading to bed and he immediately enforced that by allocating chores to housemates.

Housemates had no idea they would be receiving a celebrity guest today but guess who walked in on them. AY the comedian. And yes, he had good jokes for them but not without the usual pep talk too. AY shared a bit of his own story from his humble beginnings and urged the housemates to use the BBNaija platform to showcase their talent.

Then came time for another round of craze as the housemates were tasked to participate in a bizarre game sponsored by Minimie chinchin. The Minimie Say Yes task was different from anything the housemates had done before. From licking fingers, to massaging the smelliest of feet to crawling and crying like a baby, we think making tea in another housemates shoe and drinking from it was the worse. They also got their faces painted to look as ridiculous as possible. The housemates pulled through though.

After the games, Debie-Rise and TBoss who have noticeably gotten closer had a bit of a heart-to-heart talk. Debie-Rise opened up to TBoss about her frustrations with the way the other housemates treated her. Recall that last night, TTT, Bally and Kemen had mocked her when she referred to herself as “a woman of principles”. This got to her and she warned them against such but apparently, she’s still deeply hurt and had withdrawn to playing her guitar for comfort. But TBoss totally understood how Debie felt and agreed that some of the housemates had formed a “freaking clique” and others were just plain rude.

Debie’s pains were taken away or so we think when Bassey picked her as the housemate who would enjoy his reward for winning the PayPorte Arena games this week. ThinTallTony could not retain the crown this week, Efe struggled hard and finished the game in 54 seconds but Bassey beat him by finishing in 45 seconds. Debie and Bassey had to sleep in the bigger beds upstairs as part of Bassey’s reward but did this bring them an inch closer? At least we now know for sure how Bassey feels about her. He told Tboss that Debie is his egg but he does not like her in a romantic way and we’ve seen him prove this in many ways, the most hilarious being the way he curved her two weeks back when she tried to kiss him at their Saturday night party. LOL!

It’s party time tomorrow with DJ Kentalky and we know what goes down after the party. Is tomorrow night going to sizzle? What do you think?