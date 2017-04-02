BBNaija: Bally has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija show

Bally has just been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in the most tension-filled eviction show ever.

Live show host, Ebuka announced on stage that rather than name the evicted housemate, the family member or friend of that housemate would go in to the house to fetch him or her.

As the housemates stared at the door in anticipation, Bally’s friend who was among those who visited yesterday walked through the door leaving the housemates completely speechless.

TBoss had the most votes with 26.49% followed closely by Debie-Rise with 25.36% of all votes and then Marvis with 24.40%.

At the nomination show on Monday, the housemates nominated Efe, Marvis, TBoss and Debie-Rise for eviction but Biggie tasked Head of House Bisola to save and replace one of the nominated housemates with Bally since she could not put herself up.

With her hands tied, Bisola reluctantly saved Efe and put Bally up. Later on in the week, the housemates lost the opportunity to save one of the nominated housemates as they failed to make the 43 points needed to earn that privilege.

Now, there is only one week to go and these five housemates – Efe, Bisola, TBoss, Debie-Rise and Marvis – have made it to the finals. The housemates are not allowed to campaign this week, there will be no nomination show tomorrow night and the Head of House task will not hold.

The heat is fully on and one of the final five will be crowned winner next Sunday.

Let the voting begin!