BBNaija: Bally is the ultimate kisser, who is the fake housemate? + more highlights

It’s Day 58! Housemates are still taking lessons and doing a lot of mind work as they prepare for their music video shoot.

Biggie’s brief read that the housemates would have to work with the limited available resources and would need to depend mostly on their creative abilities. To help get through that, film director and cinematographer, T-Base was at the house to give the housemates a training on basic camera and filming techniques. It felt like school again, all the housemates had a go at trying their hands on the camera while the others played subject.

At the Diary Room session, housemates gushed about everything they had learned and T-base’s teaching style; they had come up with horror film concept for their short film and Bisola was doing well with scripting the concept. Bassey was picked to direct the music video shoot while Bisola would take up the assisting functions. It’s really interesting to see Bisola and Bassey taking the lead and equally showing great synergy when it came to creative tasks such as this. Who do you think is the most talented in the house?

As for the characters, Bally would be playing the kisser in the film, a role that isn’t far off from what he’s playing in real life, at the moment. Yesterday, housemates discussed all the kisses that have gone round the house and Bally was named “ultimate kisser”. Apparently, he has kissed all the ladies in the house and guess who finds that charming? Debie-Rise. In the short film, however, he’ll be kissing Marvis. Efe may not be so comfortable with watching another man kiss his bride.

Remember when Ebuka threw the housemates into confusion that there was a fake housemate among them? The housemate got back to the conversation today and are still wondering who that person is. A number of them, Marvis and Bally inclusive, think its Tboss and they have good reason. She’s survived nomination so many times one begins to wonder if there’s a preferential treatment of sorts for her. Others think it’s ThinTallTony because it didn’t quite make sense that such a strong contender would leave already.

Who will tell the housemates that none of them is fake?