BBNaija: Banky W visits the House and Gifty thinks he’s fake, Ese’s laughter is a problem + more highlights

Another day, another surprise visit!

It’s Day 24 and the housemates got the biggest surprise so far this week in the person of award winning singer, Banky W.

The housemates were so excited to see him and the ladies took him on a brief tour of the house before they got down to business. Banky W came prepared not with cliches but practical advice the housemates could work with to help them climb the ladder of success that awaits them outside the Big Brother House.

He shared his personal experience and told the housemates never to believe in luck but in their work. Before he left, the housemates made sure to carry a bit of a raid as TBoss made away with his rosary chain while Kemen got hold of his bracelet. Everyone got along well with Banky W except one housemate, Gifty. She told Big Brother at her diary session later that she thought he was fake and was paid to come to impress. Recall that she claimed not to know who FalztheBahdGuy was until he visited the house. Today as always, viewers shared their thoughts on Gifty’s attitude towards celebrities who have been in the house.

When Gifty gets evicted , she will tell Ebuka she doesnt know Big brother 🤣 #bbnaija — #BBNaija (@Big_Bro_Naija) February 15, 2017

Listening to Gifty is hard. It's painful to the ears. You're also worried and embarrassed for her on an emotional level. #BBNaija — Coco (@fabulouschyn) February 15, 2017

Gifty just made the eviciton easy, she is going on sunday! banky has proudness!! idiot #BBNaija — Peter_Torti (@dytrigga22) February 15, 2017

Away from Gifty, the housemates are leaving no stones unturned as they prepare for their task presentation tomorrow night. Biggie tasked them to make unique costumes per team and reminded them that their performances will determine if they get their 100% wager or not.

He also informed them that their presentations tomorrow would be judged by viewers who would be made to vote in a poll based on four categories: Best Group Performance, Best Group Costume,Best Male Performance in a Musical, Best Female Performance in a Musical.

The team of Bisola, Bassey, TBoss and Efe are moving faster than the others as they already came up with a name and a plan. They’ve called themselves Sistematik while Gifty, Marvis, Debie-rise, Kemen and Jon’s team are Resonence.

As they prepared for their performances, the housemates got time to talk about last night’s kissing festival. For Efe, he plainly thinks the exercise was “a waste of saliva” while Debie-Rise would choose to kiss Bassey over anyone else. We all know kissing Kemen has always brought drama in the house and on social media and it took only one day for Head of House, Ese to decide Kemen isn’t a fantastic kisser.

Who is the best and who is the worst kisser in the House, the ladies give us the lowdown #BBNaija #BBSeeGobbe pic.twitter.com/jL1LK1scyk — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) February 15, 2017

That said, Ese has been in the house only a few days and some of the housemates are already considering giving her a warning as they can no longer cope with her lousiness. Uriel and Gifty admit they can’t stand her loud laughter and will have to speak to her about it.

But we know this is a game. Ese is a fake housemate that was planted in the house to cause ruckus and she seems to be doing that already.

How much more can the housemates take before they finally turn on her?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments