BBNaija: Bassey has just been evicted from the Big Brother house

Bassey has just been announced the eighth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Debie-Rise was first to be saved but she was left in tears after Bassey’s eviction was announced.

Bally gained the highest number of votes 30.24% and was followed by Debie-Rise with 26.26%. Bassey unfortunately was only to gather 19% of the total votes cast.

Four of the housemates, Debie-Rise, Bally, Bassey and TBoss were nominated by Ultimate Head of House, Efe at Monday’s nomination show.

Ebuka has announced that the nomination show will hold on Monday as usual but the housemates will get to save one of those who get nominated on Wednesday. Viewers will be left to vote for the remaining nominees they want to see at the grand finale in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, this week is the Extreme Survival week. The housemates are about to witness some of their worst moments in the house as Big Brother is set to take away some of the luxuries they have gotten used to.