BBNaija: Could Bassey be the next Ebuka? Here’s why we’re sure the evicted housemate is going places

The headline you’ve just read up there is the real deal and we’re not alone in this, Nigerian Twitter has our back.

I feel like Bassey might just be like Ebuka…who didn't win Big brother but has made it nonetheless. — 'K (@ModesolaS) March 26, 2017

Bassey Asuquo Ekpenyong is the Big Brother Naija housemate that got evicted Sunday night and unlike the housemates whose evictions preceded his, this multi-talented 27-year-old’s exit has been followed with cheers and praises, and he deserves every of it.

We witnessed seven evictions before Bassey’s and the conversations they generated were hardly encouraging, the most recent being ThinTallTony’s who himself has spent the last one week convincing us (but totally failing) that everything he did in the Big Brother house was a winning strategy (failed again).

Kemen before TTT was disgracefully booted out of the house after ruining every chance he had at winning the game and gaining any endorsements following a sexual offence he committed against a fellow housemate – TBoss.

Uriel was evicted in the same week as Kemen and there was hardly any buzz around her. Oh! She got signed as a fashion ambassador for PayPorte and she has a budding music career. A star in the making? We’re not too sure.

As for Soma, Miyonse and CocoIce, Big Brother Naija was hardly a platform, except we’re trying to mince words. The trio enjoyed a few media rounds then went under. But we’re not surprised, it’s the way with past Big Brother Africa/Nigeria contestants.

How could we forget Gifty?! She seems to have more prospects than the others and after an attempt at correcting her image in the public eye, she may just be on the path to Nollywood stardom. With that act she put up in the house and her alluring personality, we can bet she has way more going for her than all the other evicted housemates, except one. BASSEY!

So, we’ll go back to our excitement for this new star that will be Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in even less than 10 years if he’s as smart.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu needs no introduction but for the sake of those who do not already know (because some people just never know these things), Ebuka is the Big Brother Nigeria contestant from the debut show in 2007. He didn’t win at the time but has won over and over in the Nigerian media space in the last 10 years.

We agree that drawing parallels between Ebuka’s already-made career and Bassey’s career beginning today is preposterous. Yes we agree. But when we consider his undisputable oratory skills, his musical talent, his openness to learning new stuff and his team spirit, we are not afraid to hope that Bassey will soar from this BBNaija platform.

I just wish Bassey d best. He sold himself well while in d house. He can act, direct, he can present. The future is bright. #BBNAIJA — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) March 26, 2017

Before you raise any doubts, let’s also remind you that Bassey scored major points with his firm decision to refrain from getting embroiled in a romantic relationship with Debie-Rise despite her constant attempts to win him over.

S/o to Bassey who showed respect, regard and loyalty towards his girlfriend (whom he hasn't even married yet!) while in the house #BBNaija — Wunmi (T.W.O) Obe (@WunmiObe) March 26, 2017

Losing the ultimate prize is now inconsequential, Bassey has instead gained a mass following, respect, blessings and we so hope, major endorsements and deals. Summary of Ebuka’s story.