BBNaija: What better way to bond than in onesies + more highlights

Another day, another opportunity to get the housemates to live in unity.

Since Biggie is keen on uniting the housemates, he introduced a means of pairing them up for the day’s task. The housemates were made to share onesies that made it practically impossible for them to separate from whoever they were paired with.

- Advertisement -



With help from viewers, Biggie got the names of housemates that would make the perfect pairs and what they would be called. TBoss and Bassey became TBass, Marvis and Efe were Marfe, Bally and Uriel became Bariel, Kemen and CoCoIce turned CoComen, Gifty and Debie-Rise got Gibbie and ThinTallTony and Bisola – Tobis.

The housemates were pretty satisfied with their pairings and considered themselves to be Teletubbies characters, so they sang the Teletubbies song. It was all fun and games until they received task instructions to prepare special Indomie Noodles treats in their pairs and while still in onesies. Getting round the kitchen was a struggle for most but they got through with pair Tobis finishing off last.

Then the harder was having to feed themselves the noodles they had cooked with large, wooden spoons originally made for cooking.

We wonder if the attempts at getting the housemates to truly unite are effective as Debie-Rise still had a clash with Kemen, although before today’s onesie tasks.

Later in the day, it seemed as though a lot of new relationships were heating up while others were receiving blows. Tboss cannot hide the fact that she misses evicted housemate, Miyonse and she is taking her aggression out on Efe who missed eviction on Sunday night. On the other hand, Gifty revealed in her Diary Room Session that she doesn’t miss Soma. Shocked? Yes, we are too. Meanwhile, Kemen is still out searching for a chance with Tboss and she’s clearly told him his beards and muscles make him come across as intimidating.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments