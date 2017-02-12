BBNaija: Big Brother introduces two special housemates into the house

It’s eviction day and to add to the tension that has already been built tonight, the Big Brother show has now taken a new twist.

Big Brother has introduced two special but fake contestants who will be joining the housemates. They are supposed to add to the drama but will not be up for eviction at any point.

Jon and Ese have now joined the other confused housemates who are still keeping their fingers crossed as to who will get evicted at the arena tonight.

Meanwhile, Bisola and Bassey have been saved from eviction tonight while CocoIce, Gifty and Debie-Rise are seated in the arena awaiting their fate.

