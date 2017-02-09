BBNaija: Biggie wants housemates to find contentment in the bare necessities of life + more highlights

Getting 12 adults, erstwhile strangers who now find themselves sharing a home together, to live in unity is the toughest job. But Biggie is not ready to give up on these ones…

It’s Day 17 and Biggie instructs Efe to get the housemates into two groups of 6 for a quick task. They were to build a pyramid of balls. They started out by constructing a base platform on which the balls would stay, then they went on searching for the balls as the house ninjas had hid them in different locations in the house.

Team Yellow led by house captain, Efe won the game and was promised a reward that would turn out to be ‘Garri and groundnuts’. Biggie told the housemates through Efe that the supplies was a reward for the team who won in the game but they had to share with other housemates. Also, they had to survive the day on the snacks until 10pm when they could eat real food. In Biggie’s words, “you have to find contentment and satisfaction in the bare necessities of life”. The housemates screamed “thank you” to Biggie for their reward and proceeded to dive in to their meal. Most of them admittted they had missed the local Nigerian snack but TBoss made a point to remind the housemates that she had not eaten ‘garri’ in 10 years.

The housemates were also reminded that they still had to wear their onesies from yesterday, although this was met by a slight protest by some of the housemates, they had no choice but to get in their unity clothing. Gifty and Debbie took the most advantage of their bonding time by generally having fun.

Meanwhile, Biggie had also dropped news about a gyration that was to happen later in the evening. The squad presented a choreographed dance to Biggie and it was well done. All the excitement from the day and evening dissipated when Big Brother announced to the housemates that they had lost their wager. The culprits were ThinTallTony, Marvis, Kemen and Bisola who were accused of whispering in their local dialects, meanwhile the rule is to speak English or pidgin English or stay silent.

The loss of the 75% wager led to further discordance among the housemates as blames flew around the house. They finally got to sit to make new rules that would guide them henceforth, one of which was to make a new timetable for eating.

Eviction night is close. Who will leave the house this Sunday?

