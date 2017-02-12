BBNaija: CocoIce evicted from the Big Brother house

Upcoming rapper, CocoIce has just been asked to leave the Big Brother house.

She is the third housemate to exit the house. Debie-Rise and Gifty are to remain in the house. Another nomination show will hold tomorrow Monday.

Speaking at the live show, CocoIce says she’s grateful to be leaving the house at this time as she had missed home and is ready to put her newly-acquired fame to good use.

Meanwhile, two special housemates, Jon and Ese have also joined the house. They will be immune to nominations and eviction in their first week.

