BBNaija: The drill sergeant that we hope to never see again, Kemen is hitting on Tboss and it’s not cute + more highlights

It’s Day 16 in the house and today will go down in record as the toughest day the housemates have experienced so far.

Though the housemates were informed that they would be receiving a guest, they had no clue their guest would drive them to hell and back.

They gathered in the arena with the guy who looked like just another fitness instructor until they got into the toughest exercise routines of their lives. Some of the housemates absolutely lacked the physical energy to go through the drill sessions. Bisola started off strong but was completely drained after about 15 minutes and unsuccessfully attempted to bail out. CocoIce and Efe lacked the energy and willpower to get their bodies to do the routines, Uriel gave it all her best while Gifty just had fun through it all.

After the rigorous drill session and few minutes of catching their breaths, the housemates had to return to the arena for second part of drilling. This time though, they went in two groups with each member of a group strapped to the next. With the help of the ninjas, they filed back to the arena for another face-to-face with the drill sergeant whom some of them had grown to dislike in just few hours.

He did not seem to hear the cries for mercy as they got back into push ups, high knees, squats and all the types though this second time was laced with more pain than the first. They moved on tire flips, jumped tires and had water poured all over them by the ninjas.

After their session, they still moved around strapped to one another and were made to shower in that position.

Meanwhile, the housemates are still a squad and still had to fulfil tasks aimed at promoting unity so Biggie had them sew on patches of military combat fabric on t-shirts they had been provided with.

At the diary room session today, Biggie questioned the housemates on their thoughts on the boot camp training and the drill sergeant. Uriel was excited by all she got to do as she believed she was able to push herself beyond limits while some of the other housemates would never like to have the drill sergeant pay another visit to the house.

With the exit of Soma and Miyonse, love interests Gifty and Tboss respectively are settling in in separate ways. Gifty seems to have moved on faster and is now clinging to Bally while TBoss is resisting Kemen’s outpouring of emotions and attention. Kemen is slowly becoming the least favourite contestant in the Big Brother House and we know this because viewers are constantly expressing disapproval of his actions and relations with the other housemates.

