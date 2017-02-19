BBNaija: Efe proves that ‘Warri no dey carry last’ with the ‘Do as I do’ game + more highlights

Day 27 at the Big Brother House and we already know Saturdays are for parties.

But early on in the day, Efe and Ese gave us one of the most entertaining moments ever. They called it the ‘Do as i do’ game where Efe mimicked every act and every move Ese made. It was so fun the housemates could not take their eyes off the duo. Efe gave Ese a good chase, even when she tried to frustrate him to quit the game, he stayed on and replicated the most ridiculous things that she did, like putting her panties in his mouth. Ese finally gave up when it came down drinking raw eggs and Efe shocked her by actually drinking it.

The housemates went on to the lounge where the ladies talked about their preferences in men and the men made the ladies choose their preferred type of guy in the house. Bisola and Marvis were particular about men who maintained good hygiene while Tboss would go for a tall guy with an attractive smile, clean armpit and fresh breath. Gifty was down for all of that but the guy also has to be loaded with cool cash.

Ese received a message from Big Brother for the other housemates. It came as a shock but according to Biggie, Kemen was the actual winner of yesterday’s Payporte Arena games as opposed to ThinTallTony that had earlier been declared winner. Biggie had a screenshot to prove to the other housemates that ThinTallTony did not complete his puzzle but was erroneously named winner. ThinTallTony’s reward was relinquished and Kemen now got the privilege to pick housemates that would share in his reward. Guess what? He picked the same people Efe had picked including ThinTallTony.

The theme for tonight’s party was Denim and Payporte had delivered exciting outfits to the housemates. The men got shaves and haircuts while some of the ladies fixed their hair by themselves. The party started at 9pm with DJ Snypes on the wheels of steel. The housemates quickly got into party mood in their denim shorts and dungarees. Kemen had a really great time at the party as he got to kiss a number of girls including Marvis and Gifty, a major task he had looked forward to for a long time. Meanwhile Bisola and ThinTallTony could hardly get their hands off each other, the two kissed at the party and took their romance to ‘under the sheets’ after the party.

Biggie got up to some pranks during the party that got the housemates livid when they got back in. Since they were not allowed to take out bottles from the party, they used the large pot to store alcohol for the truth and dare game they had gotten accustomed to playing on Saturday nights. On getting back into the house, the pot of alcohol had disappeared and the only suspect was Biggie. Bally and Marvis were super pissed and did not hide how they felt.

In the absence of truth or dare, the housemates played the confession game where they told other housemates who they had a crush on or just wanted to sleep with. It turns out Uriel and Bassey have a thing for each other. Bally would love to get down with Bisola and everyone else would love to be with Tboss for as long as she’d have them. The confession game lasted till the housemates retired to bed.

