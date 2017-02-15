BBNaija: More than enough kisses to go around, Mr Nigeria’s surprise visit + more highlights

It’s Valentine’s Day today and the housemates couldn’t have had it any better than they did.

Biggie had the best Valentine’s celebration thought out for them and it started with breakfast in bed for the ladies, all whipped together and romantically served by the guys in the house. The girls woke up to it, it was a pleasant surprise and the music in the background (2face’s African Queen) perfected the mood. After breakfast, the guys led the ladies to the lounge where they went on their knees and presented a bouquet of flowers to them. It was all so sweet the ladies shed some tears and they showed appreciation by hugging the men.

- Advertisement -



After the morning exercise routine, the housemates waited in lounge for the surprise guest and look who walked through the doors: Former Mr Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikebese. He dished out advice to the housemates reminding them that the show is a platform that they needed to fully maximise, he had a meal of garri with them, took photos and said goodbye.

Now let’s move on to the diary room sessions.

Big Brother was so interested in knowing which housemates are getting romantically interested in each other. So he asked individual housemates and the names began to fly around. Marvis and Efe, Debie-Rise and Efe, ThinTallTony and Bisola, Tboss and Jon. Although Efe admits that there’s some of sort of chemistry between himself and Debie-Rise, he makes it clear to Biggie that he’s not in the game for love (we all know Efe is all about the cash prize), so he thinks Debie is getting a bit clingy and this man does not need such distractions in his life. Debie, on the other hand, is worried about Efe’s lukewarmness so she plans on speaking to him about it.

Meanwhile, Tboss and Jon are having the hots for each other. Now we know all Tboss needed to move on from Miyonse who got evicted after the second week was another cute light-skinned dude. She has that in Jon and she seems excited. The only person who’s not excited is Uriel who thinks Tboss should not have the very cute Jon to herself alone. Oh! Gifty isn’t happy too, she had hoped Jon would be her date at the kissing festival later in the night, but she got Bally instead. All these chase for Jon may lead to a major heartbreak as Jon is a fake housemate whose mission is to get the house heated up.

Then the kissing festival came! We do not have the words to explain how it went down. See for yourselves (pay attention to Ese’s face after she kissed Kemen). Wondering all that happened after the kissing games? We’ll leave that to your imaginations.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments