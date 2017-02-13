BBNaija: Falz visits the Big Brother house, new Head of House saves TBoss from nominations + more highlights

Day 22 at the House did not go by without its own thrills. Catch up on the major highlights here…

Today, the Big Brother housemates finally get a new Head of House. Not because the new leader has great potential to heat things up but simply because, did we not all get tired of Efe at some point?

After a seemingly easy task of undoing a large roll of tissue paper to reveal blue tissue that wasn’t certain to be found in every roll , new, fake housemate, Ese came out tops. She was immediately handed the crown and sceptre to resume duties as Head of House. How she will fare henceforth will be revealed in subsequent days but her first major duty was carried out at the nominations in the evening.

After the brief diary room nomination sessions with Biggie, three housemates were put up for possible eviction this Sunday.

Gifty, ThinTallTony and TBoss. It was up to Ese as Head of House to save and replace as is the practice and she went ahead to save TBoss and replaced her with Marvis. The competition is now stiff from here as TTT and Marvis will be slugging it out with the votes or are we wrong? Is Gifty the other strong contender? She just might be as she has now resorted to emotions and sharing deep personal stories as a means of getting viewers to vote to keep her in the house.

Before the heated nomination show, the housemates received everybody’s favourite music artiste and influential Instagram personality, Falzthebahdguy. Of course, the housemates could hardly hide their excitement to have him in the house. TBoss was unable to keep it together as she requested to sniff Falz and yes, he let her have her way. Gifty also was on full flirt mode as she told Falz she had been watching his lips since he walked into the house but no, she didn’t get a kiss.

