BBNaija: Five housemates up for possible eviction + more highlights

It’s the day after the very shocking eviction that saw the end the journey for housemates, Soma and Miyonse.

The housemates were left to worry about their own fate and today marked the beginning of a whole new conversation of hopes, letdowns and possibilities for those left in the Big Brother House. We had told you that the remaining 12 housemates will have to nominate two housemates who they would want to see leave the house.

Biggie alerted the housemates to settle in the garden while they took turns in their private sessions in the Diary Room. CocoIce got the highest number of nominations with 6 housemates putting up for eviction. Bisola, Bassey, Uriel, Efe, Marvis and Gifty were all of those who would like to see me leave.

But following behind is ThinTallTony who got a total of 4 nominations. In the typical Big Brother twist, Efe has Head of House has the power to replace a nominee with another contestant. This he did in the most acceptable way by saving ThinTallTony and replacing with Gifty.

Meanwhile, Efe got lucky and was named Head of House again, though he will be addressed as Captain, as opposed to Igwe.

The theme of the week is bonding and this was as a result of the tension Biggie had noticed in the house. This week, the housemates will be given tasks that will test their unity. They were asked to work as a squad and had to pick a name for their squad. Lots of suggestions came from the housemates and they finally settled for D’Unbreakable Titans.

