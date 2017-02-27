BBNaija: Gotcha haters! ThinTallTony is not going anywhere soon

Well, at least not this week!

For everyone of you internet haters who have rode on ThinTallTony’s misbehaviour in the House and have planned not to vote for him this week, here’s news for you: he won’t be needing your votes this time.

So rewind to yesterday when Biggie introduced a new twist to the game. After Bisola and Bally were led to the their holiday in paradise location, the remaining housemates were asked to go to the arena for a quick task where they had to pick from an array of envelopes and flash its content. The strip of paper contained in all their envelopes read the same word: NOMINATED. This meant one thing: all the housemates were up for possible eviction this week.

There was one clause though! The weekly nomination exercise was cancelled and was replaced by the Head of house task where the winner would receive automatic immunity from eviction. No one had any idea who it would be…really.

Tonight, the housemates were asked into the arena for a number game which had Marvis, Tboss and ThinTallTony making it to the final round.

After a game of balloon popping, ThinTallTony emerged winner.

So he has another week to chill while the other housemates struggle for votes.

We understand that this is dreadful news for anti-ThinTallTony viewers but the game must continue.