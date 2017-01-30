BBNaija: All hail Igwe CocoIce, Miyonse gets highest number of nominations + more highlights

It was a day with a sombre ending for housemates as the reality of the competition once again dawned on them after the nomination session at the diary room. With each housemate (except the two new ones who are still immune) having only 45 seconds to nominate two housemates they’d like to see leave the house, Miyonse emerged the housemate with the highest number of mentions.

Who would have thought? It must be that everyone is done with the dude who can’t keep his hands off the ladies in the house. Even his favourite lady, Tboss nominated him for eviction so we know how badly everyone wants to get rid of him. But Miyonse does not seem to be bothered, maybe he’s certain there’s hope for him somewhere ahead.

Following with the second highest number of mentions is cry-baby Gifty, but she got lucky somewhere in between. She got a royal pardon from the new Head of House, CocoIce and was immediately replaced by Efe. And this was how CocoIce made her way into the bad books of Nigerian viewers. Efe had been a favourite from day 1 and most people would like to see him stay on in the house, as for Gifty, she can be gone for all the people care. See proof:

Cocoice is just dense. How can u save Gifty and replace with EFE. That is just like replacing sense with senseless. Who does that? #BBNAIJA — AURACOOL (@TWEETORACLE) January 30, 2017

Hmmmm na wah o!! Why will #cocoice nominate #Efe😡😡 #Efe is going no where. Pls vote him to stay o #bbnaija — funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) January 30, 2017

But in case you’re wondering how CocoIce assumed the position of HoH, let’s bring you up to speed.

It was time for Uriel to give up the throne and after taking her final instructions from Big Brother, the housemates were called into the Arena to play a quick game that would help find a new Head of House. They each had keys assigned to them and had to open corresponding boxes. CocoIce was the housemate who stumbled on the staff and crown of office in her box. Hence, Head of House and Igwe (as instructed by Biggie). She even had the housemates kneel and bow to her Majesty. How she’s using the power now bestowed on her? Well, think of her as your typical Naija politician. The new Igwe has all the other housemates at her beck and call.

Meanwhile, someone got the position of jester. Guess who? It’s Debie-rise, the drama queen. Anyone else thinks the role is well-deserved? Really, after the fake fainting stunt she pulled yesterday, there’s no bigger jester around than Debie.

Now the housemates have been grouped into two teams of ‘Haves’ and ‘Have nots’. The ‘Have nots’ would make breakfast for other housemates and sleep in single beds while the ‘haves’ would sleep in the double beds and live comfy. You know Igwe’s crush, Bally made it to the ‘haves’ team alongside Debie-rise, Tboss, Gifty and Soma.

Meanwhile, love went sour for Gifty and Soma today as the latter called his love interest “loose”. *coughs* Well, we’re guessing this is because she flirted with newest hunk, Bassey so much last night. Soma really came for her and we can’t tell what the fate of their friendship will be henceforth.

