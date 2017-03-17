BBNaija: Housemates make a change with their presentations, TTT is the real man + more highlights

As housemates prepare for their presentation tonight, Day 53 began with Head of House, Bassey insisting that they head out to rehearse. Each housemate practised their individual monologues and together, they cleaned up their harmonies. It was good practice as they finished off with giggles and excitement after they sent out a hilarious birthday message to Bally’s brother, David. They then proceeded into the house for breakfast which was put together by Bisola and ThinTallTony.

Working in the same pairs they did with the frozen chocolate task yesterday, housemates got on to today’s ‘Make a Change’ poster task which Biggie instructed was to highlight the plight off the homeless, hungry or any other marginalized group in the society. Efe and TTT got down to it first before the rest of the housemates and once Bisola got into the mix, she brought on pure entertainment with a British accent she has mastered so well. She seemed to be in extremely high spirits today, we assume; since she went as far as throwing shots at TTT for not liking her but showing affection towards “a boss lady with a tattoo of flowers all over her body”. Everyone else thought that funny except of course, TTT who was completely focused on his painting task. Bisola’s fanbase keeps expanding by the day with these fun pranks she plays, we hope it keeps her to the finals.

Moving on, the housemates had a ton of presentations to prepare for and things got hectic when HoH Bassey suggested they create another musical presentation for Mary, their totem of kindness. All of these was in a bid to win their wager but will Biggie be impressed?

It was time for the ‘Make a Change’ presentation and housemates gathered in the Arena. They had to present their poetry alongside the posters they had just painted. In the same pairs they worked, Bally and Bassey went first with a painting that represented the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria’s NorthEast region. Both young men pledged to take the goodwill beyond the house when the show is over.

Marvis and Debie-Rise pleaded the cause of the hungry with the theme “Don’t waste, feed a mouth today”. They talked about people who had to feed from the dustbin and encouraged privileged Nigerians to discontinue food waste. TTT and Efe’s presentation was passionate and drew applause from the other housemates. They focused on the plight of widows and lack of potable drinking water.

For our french toast partners, Bisola and TBoss, their presentation was focused on the disabled, handicapped and education for the less fortunate. The housemates then went on to the group presentations.

After their group presentations with the theme “Light up a life: Show love today”. Biggie wasn’t totally impressed though. He didn’t announce a wager win or loss, he only told them to take the rest of the week to fix their craft so we look forward to more presentations.

The day ended with a very fun task sponsored by Legend. In the party room , housemates split into two groups of male and female on separate sides. While the ladies were judges, the men on the other hand competed for the title of “The Real Man”. After a series of questions coming from the ladies, sincere answers from the men and back and forth, guess who emerged the real man. ThinTallTony! But trust that the ladies didn’t make the session easy for the guys.

Will this victory rub off on TTT’s votes this week? We already see a few people declaring him a good entertainer who should not be judged based on his character but on what he has to offer in the house.