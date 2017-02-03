BBNaija: Housemates play a very intense kissing game and receive a guest from past BBA + more highlights

We could actually just attach all the photos and videos from today’s show and move on feeling satisfied that we’ve done a roundup.

Most of the action and entertainment in the House today came from the kissing game the housemates got to play. With ThinTallTony and Marvis taking the lead, the other housemates followed suit bringing on their best kissing skills. Soma got to kiss Gifty and although, it’s not the first time both of them have locked lips in the House, they were still so good to watch. Bisola and Bally gave a beautiful show while Miyonse and Tboss equally did good. Our favourite pair was ThinTallTony and Tboss, for some reason, they had the right chemistry and their kiss was so good, you could see envy on Miyonse’s face as he watched them. Meanwhile, Bisola and Kemen’s kiss had viewers go:

Moving on to the big surprise of the day, Big Brother Africa 2014 housemate, Tayo Faniran dropped in as the Payporte delivery guy. He came bearing all the orders the housemates had made for their party tomorrow night. He spent time chatting and taking photographs with the housemates.

Also, today was a good day for Bally who was lucky to find the Green Advantage Card the housemates had searched for in the last three days. As for Bisola, she emerged winner of the Arena Game finishing at 2mins 32secs and as a reward, she got to spend the evening in Biggie’s luxury suite and she decides to extend goodwill to her favourite female in the House, Marvis.

With only one day before eviction, we are starting to get very emotional. Who is the housemate we will say goodbye to? We’re not the only ones not looking forward to Sunday’s eviction show, Tboss spent a good part of the day shedding tears over the possibility of Miyonce leaving on Sunday. But last we checked, she nominated him for eviction on Monday, so why is she suddenly sad now? What difference has the last 4 days made?

Who do you think will leave the House on Sunday? Let us know your predictions.

