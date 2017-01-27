BBNaija: Housemates prepare for Hip Hop party tomorrow, new couple alert? + more highlights

Tomorrow is set to be lit at the House as the housemates will be treated to a Nigerian hip hop party. All 12 of them participated in preparing the party room for their mini event, and their nerves and muscles for the dancefloor. The icing on the cake is the guest celebrity DJ that will be performing at the event. Some of the housemates think it will be DJ Spinall, some of us are hoping for DJ Cuppy, or who do you think the guest DJ will be? The lituation has begun as housemates received packs of Heineken tonight…

One of the show’s sponsors, Payporte delivered goody bags containing clothes and shoes to the housemates during the day, so it looks like the mood for the party is set, now we can’t wait to see how they’ll show up.

Also courtesy Payporte, the housemates played a game of obstacles and puzzles and you can bet that Efe emerged winner again proving himself as a contestant to watch out for in the show. Some of the least performers were Kemen, CocoIce and Uriel. Bisola did good but is now left with a sprain in her knee that has left her worried about how she will cope at the party tomorrow night.

Moving on to the brewing relationships in the House, Tboss has officially declared to Miyonse that she would need one month to breath, although he assented to her request, he doesn’t seem to be taking it well. Meanwhile fans think Tboss has eyes for Bally but the latter is not catching the signal. As for Uriel and Kemen’s new found friendship, we’re not sure if it’s business or pleasure. Also, Soma has shown his interest in Gifty repeatedly and failing to see or maybe just ignoring the obvious fact that CocoIce wants his attention. Can we have a real couple already? Who else is tired of these games?

So while we await the party, who do you think should be packing his bags already?

