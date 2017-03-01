BBNaija: IK Osakioduwa surprises the housemates, Bisola thanks Efe for his kind words + more highlights

Day 38 in the House saw the return of the two housemates, Bisola and Bally who were away on a staycation.

As the other housemates had gotten the impression that the duo had been evicted, seeing them walk through the doors was the last thing they anticipated. And because Biggie is the don when it comes to twists, he had a masked man accompany the duo from their paradise to the House. The masked man watched the housemates scream and embrace one another, then he made his own big reveal.

It turned out to be TV/Radio host and Big Brother Africa host, IK Osakioduwa. The attention immediately shifted from the returnees to the star in the house. IK dropped words of encouragement for the housemates and it wasn’t too far off from what some of the other celebrity guests had said to them, only that IK’s was apt. He said, “You guys have a mad following. I love the spirit I’m seeing in the House. Look, there’s only so much you can do with the money but you have got to have a different plan from the rest of the gang…“. After sharing jokes and laughter with them, IK said goodbye.

The housemates spent time reuniting with the returnees who admitted that it felt good to be back. They wanted to know for sure if Jon and Ese had been truly evicted and Bally was able to confirm that. ThinTallTony and Bisola spent time in the garden talking about how much they had missed each other but the most important moment was when Bisola pecked Efe and thanked him for the kind words he said about her yesterday. As for the Chief gossip, Kemen and his assistant, Uriel, it must have been hard on them trying to figure if Bisola and Bally watched them gossip about almost everyone yesterday.

Today’s task was a lot of fun as Biggie made the housemates play a game of paintballing. They played in five pairs of two and took turns in firing shots.

At their Diary Room sessions, the mood was generally bright. All the housemates were grateful to Biggie for bringing in IK Osakioduwa, in fact, Bassey went to the length of calling IK a demi-god. And they were equally grateful to the return of Bisola and Bally and some of them even asked that some of the other evicted housemates should be brought back. As expected, TBoss would give anything to have Miyonse back in the house. Bassey would like to see CocoIce and Gifty return, Bisola would love to see Ese and Soma return and Uriel who thought it unfair to bring back evicted housemates won’t mind having Soma back.

But let’s break it down! If Biggie really had to bring back an evicted housemate, who do you think it will be?

We think it will be Soma, because he was the first to get booted out and also because he seems to be a general favourite among the female housemates.

All the housemates are up for eviction except ThinTallTony, Bisola and Bally, who will leave the house this weekend?

Or maybe we shouldn’t think to much about it and just enjoy the show.